Rashid Khan becomes fastest to reach 100 wickets in T20Is

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 03:27 pm

Rashid Khan is the fourth bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, on Saturday, became the fourth bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. He achieved the feat during Afghanistan's Super 12 match against Pakistan. Rashid completed 100 T20I wickets in his 53rd match, the fastest to do so. He broke Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga's record, who did so in his 76th game. Here are the key stats.

Stats

Third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Rashid is now the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He owns 101 scalps from 53 T20Is at an incredible average of 12.22. His average is the lowest among the bowlers with 50 or more T20I wickets. Rashid is only behind Shakib Al Hasan (117) and Malinga (107) in terms of wickets. In the match against Pakistan, he overtook Tim Southee on the wickets column (100).

Information

Rashid has fared even better since June 2018

Rashid took his first 50 T20I wickets in 31 matches, the joint-third-fastest along with Imran Tahir. The former reached the landmark on June 3, 2018. Ever since, Rashid has taken 49 wickets from just 22 games at an average of 10.79.

Feats

Notable feats of Rashid in T20Is

Rashid has the joint-best figures among the bowlers with just a five-wicket haul, along with Rangana Herath. The former took 5/3 against Ireland in 2017. Rashid has the joint-most four-wicket hauls in T20Is (6) with Umar Gul and Shakib. In fact, he is one of the few bowlers to have recorded two consecutive such hauls. Besides, Rashid has the best career strike rate (11.8).

T20 cricket

Fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket

As far as the overall T20 cricket is concerned, Rashid has the joint-fourth-most wickets with Shakib. He is just two away from completing 400 wickets in the shortest format. Rashid averages a remarkable 17.44. The Afghan leg-spinner is only behind Dwayne Bravo (552), Sunil Narine (425), and Imran Tahir (420) in terms of T20 wickets. Rashid owns 93 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Analysis

Why does this story matter?

Rashid is one of the greatest spinners in limited-overs cricket. On Saturday, he became the first-ever leg-spinner to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. This is a tremendous achievement as Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is the only other wrist-spinner with 90 or more T20I wickets (98). The former has an opportunity to attain a number of other milestones as the T20 World Cup progresses.