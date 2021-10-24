T20 WC, India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam elects to field

T20 WC, India vs Pakistan: Here is the toss update

India and Pakistan are locking horns in the fourth Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the high-profile encounter. The two teams are meeting for the first time since their clash in the 2019 World Cup. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to field first. Here's more.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

India have beaten Pakistan on all five occasions in the T20 WC. The first-ever encounter between the two sides (T20 WC) resulted in bowl-out, which India won. Notably, the match was originally tied. The two sides also met in the final of that edition in Johannesburg. India claimed one-sided victories against them in 2012 (8 wickets), 2014 (7 wickets), and 2016 (6 wickets).

Numbers

India vs Pakistan: Here are the stats

India were crowned champions of the inaugural World T20 edition (2007). The Men in Blue have won 21 of 33 matches in the T20 World Cup (Lost 11, NR: 1). Pakistan lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2009. Pakistan have featured in one more match than India (34) in the tournament. They have won 19 and lost 15 encounters.

Kohli

T20 WC: Virat Kohli is unbeaten in the India-Pakistan clashes

Virat Kohli has amassed 169 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, he is unbeaten against them in the tournament's history. His scintillating 78* (61) helped India chase 129 in the 2012 edition. In 2014, Kohli scored a defiant 36* as India chased down 131 with ease. His unbeaten 55 (37) powered India to a six-wicket win in 2016.

Teams

Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Pandya

Hardik Pandya to play as a specialist batter

Hardik Pandya has been included in the XI as a specialist batter. He hasn't bowled in a while after undergoing his back surgery. The Indian team management has refrained from handing him the ball as his back is still vulnerable. Against Pakistan, India are playing three seamers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. Besides, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners.