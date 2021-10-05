England all-rounder Sam Curran ruled out of T20 World Cup

In a major development, England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a lower-back injury. As a result, England have drafted his brother Tom Curran as his replacement. Meanwhile, Reece Topley has also been roped in as a traveling reserve. The Curran brothers are presently in the UAE for the IPL 2021. Here are further details.

Sam complained of back pain after match against Rajasthan Royals

Sam, who is in the Chennai Super Kings squad, complained of back pain after the match against Rajasthan Royals. "Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team," an ECB release said.

England's squad for T20 World Cup

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, James Vince

England will miss the services of Sam

Sam Curran has been a key player in England's white-ball set-up. His all-round credentials sets the balance of the side right. He has picked up 16 scalps in as many T20Is at an average of 22.81. Curran is also a handy lower-order batter. In the IPL 2021, he scalped nine wickets with a best haul of 3/34 for CSK.

England will face WI in their T20 WC opener

England will play their T20 World Cup opener against West Indies on October 23. They will then face arch-rivals Australia on October 30. England finished as the runners-up of the 2016 edition after they lost the final to West Indies. They were crowned champions in 2010 when the Paul Collingwood-led side beat Australia in the summit clash.