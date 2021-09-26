IPL 2021, CSK win last-ball thriller against KKR: Records broken

CSK beat KKR in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. The win sees CSK climb back to the top position. They have 16 points from 10 matches. KKR lost their sixth game of the season. Batting first, KKR managed 171/6 as CSK chased down the target (172/8). Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

KKR lost Shubman Gill in the very first over before Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi added quick runs. KKR saw Iyer depart and then Eoin Morgan struggled. He was dismissed shortly as CSK controlled the game. Towards the death, quick runs helped KKR get past 170. In response, CSK were off to a flier before KKR hit back. However, Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK win.

Feats registered by these KKR batters

Playing his 10th match of the season, KKR batter Rahul Tripathi surpassed the 300-run mark. He now has 306 runs at 38.25. Tripathi became the eighth batsman and first from KKR in IPL 2021 to get past 300 runs. Dinesh Karthik (26) is now the fourth-highest run-scorer against CSK in the IPL (578). Andre Russell (20) has reached 300 runs against CSK at 42.85.

Thakur and Jadeja excel with the ball

Shardul Thakur was excellent, claiming figures worth 2/20. He has now reached 10 wickets in IPL 2021. Overall, Thakur has claimed 56 wickets in the tournament at 30.08. Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) steered clear of Jasprit Bumrah (120) in terms of wickets (121). Jadeja now has 16 wickets against KKR in the competition.

Ruturaj and Faf continue to impress for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad was superb for CSK at the top, scoring a quickfire 40. The talented opener surpassed the 350-run mark in IPL 2021 (362). Overall, he has 566 runs in just 16 IPL matches. Faf du Plessis scored a 30-ball 43. Faf, who is the third-highest scorer in IPL 2021, has 394 runs at 56.28. He has gone past 300 runs against KKR (342).

Narine dismisses Rayudu for the third time in IPL

Sunil Narine (3/41) has 18 IPL wicket against CSK, surpassing the tally of Zaheer Khan. Narine, who dismissed Ambati Rayudu, has now got him thrice in the IPL. In 55 balls against Narine, Rayudu has scored 49 runs. Narine has raced to 134 IPL wickets. Meanwhile, Russell (1/28) now has 72 IPL scalps and steered clear of Rajat Bhatia (71).