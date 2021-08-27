IPL 2021, UAE leg: Major signings made by franchises

The remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is set to be played in the UAE, starting September 19 in Dubai. The IPL 2021 season in India was earlier suspended in May after several players and staff contracted the coronavirus. With several players withdrawing from the season remainder, franchises have made notable key signings. Here we present the same.

Punjab Kings

Adil Rashid roped in by Punjab Kings

England spinner Adil Rashid has been signed by Punjab Kings as a replacement for Jhye Richardson, who along with compatriot Riley Meredith, has withdrawn from the second half of the tournament. Notably, Rashid was the joint-highest wicket-taker at The Hundred. Earlier, the Punjab Kings signed Australia's Nathan Ellis with both Richardson and Meredith unavailable.

KKR

KKR sign veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee for the remaining matches. Southee comes in the place of Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who has pulled out of the IPL second leg citing personal reasons. The 32-year-old right-arm pacer had previously represented the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians (MI), and RCB. In 40 IPL games, he has picked 28 wickets.

RCB

RCB have made a host of signings

Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed George Garton, who appeared in The Hundred. The left-arm pacer completes RCB's quota of eight overseas players. RCB had earlier signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, and Singapore's Tim David. RCB have been forced to make a number of changes to their overseas line-up because of the unavailability of players.

RR

RR get Shamsi and Glenn Phillips

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African leg-spinner and World No.1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi. Shamsi joins as a replacement for Australian pacer Andrew Tye, who isn't unavailable as he wants more time with his family. RR have also got New Zealand keeper-batsman Glenn Phillips. Philips was the first replacement player for RR who will be without marquee England players Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler.