Sep 15, 2021

RCB have 10 points from seven matches in IPL 2021

The second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is set to start from September 19 onwards in the UAE. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB won five matches played in the first half during April-May. We analyze RCB ahead of the second phase.

A look at RCB's performance in IPL 2021

RCB started off with a two-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They then won three back-to-back games against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals. Thereafter, they were defeated by Chennai Super Kings in their fifth match of the season. The result followed with a win against Delhi Capitals and a defeat against Punjab Kings.

RCB are backed to reach the playoffs

With 10 points from seven matches, RCB are backed to make it to the playoffs. Three more wins from seven games will ensure qualification for Kohli's men. RCB have the desired firepower and the new recruits like Wanindu Hasaranga can be match-winners. The onus will be on Kohli and AB de Villiers to keep RCB afloat. Glenn Maxwell can be a crucial force.

Here are the top performers

In seven matches, Harshal Patel has racked up 17 scalps (highest) this season. The former Delhi Capitals pacer has bowled at an incredible average of 15.11. He has claimed one five-wicket haul. With the bat, Maxwell has been the surprise package for RCB after years of struggle with Punjab Kings and Delhi. Maxwell has accumulated 223 runs at 37.16.

Five news faces in the RCB camp

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has bagged 36 scalps from 25 T20I matches. He has replaced Australia's Adam Zampa. RCB will also miss the services of Daniel Sams and Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera has been roped in. Chameera has 38 T20I scalps. Sussex all-rounder George Garton has replaced Kane Richardson in the side. Tim David and Akash Deep are the other two new entrants.

RCB are placed third on the points table

RCB presently occupy the second spot on the points table with 10 points. They have won five and lost two matches. RCB have a NRR of -0.171. They are below DC and CSK respectively.