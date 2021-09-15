IPL 2021 (second phase): Analysis of Punjab Kings

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 04:46 pm

Punjab Kings are placed eighth in the IPL 2021 standings

The second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is set to start from September 19 onwards in the UAE. Punjab Kings will resume their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The KL Rahul-led side won just three matches played in the first half held in April-May. We analyze PBKS ahead of the second phase.

PBKS

A look at Punjab's performance in IPL 2021

PBKS started off with a four-run win against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. They then lost three back-to-back games to Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Thereafter, they beat Mumbai Indians before perishing against Kolkata Knight Riders. They clinched a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore and suffered another defeat against Delhi.

PBKS IPL

PBKS need to be at their best in IPL remainder

With six games left for PBKS, they need to win at least four games more to have a shout for the playoffs. Four wins will help them earn eight points and a total of 14 could see them be in contention alongside other sides in the race. Moreover, PBKS need to win big and improve that run rate. This could be a decisive factor.

Information

PBKS are placed sixth on the points table

PBKS presently occupy the sixth spot on the points table with six points. They have won three and lost five matches. PBKS have a NRR of -0.368. They are followed by KKR and SRH on seventh and eighth respectively.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Skipper KL Rahul looked in great touch for PBKS for the fourth season in a row. The consistent Rahul has racked up 331 runs at an average of 66.20. He has slammed four half-centuries. Rahul has managed to hit the most sixes in IPL 2021 (16). In terms of wickets, Mohammed Shami has grabbed eight at 29.25. He has conceded runs at 8.16.

Replacements

Punjab Kings have roped in notable replacements

Punjab Kings have got in England's Adil Rashid, who is a champion white-ball cricketer. After a successful stint at The Hundred, Rashid will lend a voice in Punjab's bowling attack. Besides the senior spinner, Nathan Ellis has joined the team as well. The duo has replaced Australian pair Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. South Africa's in-form batsman Aiden Markram has replaced Englishman Dawid Malan.