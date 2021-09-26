IPL 2021, RCB beat MI: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 11:17 pm

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell scored fifties for RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday in Dubai. With this win, RCB raced to 12 points and occupy the third place in the standings. MI suffered their sixth defeat of the season. RCB posted 165/6 in 20 overs before MI failed to chase down the target. Here's more.

RCB vs MI

How did the match pan out?

RCB lost Devdutt Padikkal early on before Virat Kohli (51) and Srikar Bharat (32) added a 68-run stand. After Bharat's dismissal, Kohli added another 51 runs alongside Glenn Maxwell. RCB had nine deliveries left when Maxwell perished but managed just four runs from there on. In response, MI saw Rohit Sharma score 43 as the openers started well. However, MI perished thereafter.

Kohli IPL

Kohli registers a host of feats

Kohli surpassed the 300-run mark this season (307). He has scored 300-plus runs in the IPL for 12 successive seasons. Kohli smashed his 42nd IPL fifty and a third this season. He has now raced to 6,185 runs in the IPL at 37.94. Kohli has become the fifth batter to surpass 700 runs against MI (727). He is now the fourth-highest run-scorer against them.

Maxwell

Maxwell shines for RCB

Australian all-rounder Maxwell slammed six fours and three sixes in a powerful 37-ball 56. He has now got to 300 runs for RCB this season. He has three fifties in IPL 2021. In 92 matches, Maxwell has registered 1,805 runs at 23.44. Maxwell has surpassed Mahela Jayawardene (1,802) in terms of career IPL runs.

Bumrah

Bumrah is now the highest wicket-taker against RCB

Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets for MI, including that of Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Bumrah is now the joint-third highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 (14). The right-arm pacer has raced to 123 wickets at 23.48. Bumrah is now the highest wicket-taker against RCB in the IPL (24). He has a stunning average of 20.83 against RCB.

Rohit

Rohit Sharma scripts these records

Rohit scored a 28-ball 43 and has surpassed the 300-run mark in IPL 2021 (326). He is the only MI batsman with 300-plus runs. The senior batter is now the second-highest run-scorer against RCB in the IPL (759). He surpassed David Warner's tally (754). Rohit is also the third-highest run-scorer in IPL (5,556), surpassing Suresh Raina (5,523).

Harshal

Hat-trick for Harshal Patel

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel (4/17) grabbed a hat-trick for RCB. He dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar in the 17th over. Harshal is now the third RCB bowler in IPL history to claim a hat-trick after Praveen Kumar (versus RR, Bengaluru 2010) and Samuel Badree (versus MI, Bengaluru 2017). Harshal now has 23 wickets this season.

Information

Chahal registers these feats

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three scalps for RCB. The wrist-spinner has 130 wickets in the IPL, racing to nine this season. Chahal now has 22 scalps against MI, surpassing the tally of R Ashwin.