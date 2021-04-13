-
IPL-2021, KKR vs MI: Quinton de Kock included in XILast updated on Apr 13, 2021, 07:08 pm
-
Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians in match number five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Tuesday.
KKR won their first match of the IPL 2021 season, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs.
They have named an unchanged side.
Meanwhile Mumbai, who MI lost the opener against RCB, have included Quinton de Kock.
Here's the complete team news.
-
-
Information
Kolkata Knight Riders: Here's the playing XI
-
KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh
-
KKR vs MI
A look at the head-to-head record
-
Mumbai Indians have had the upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.
The two teams have clashed in 27 games, with Mumbai winning 21 of them.
They have a win percentage of 77.78 against KKR.
Meanwhile, KKR have managed to win six games (win percentage: 22.22).
Notably, Mumbai won both their matches against Kolkata in the IPL 2020.
-
Information
Mumbai Indians: Here's the playing XI
-
MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
-
Encounter
A high-scoring encounter on the cards?
-
The upcoming game is expected to be high-scoring as it will feature plenty of big-hitters.
As per Cricketpedia, the likes of Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya have a strike-rate of 207.35, 174.2, and 179.36 respectively at the death (16-20).
Notably, Pollard scored 233 runs at an average of 77.67 during this phase in the IPL 2020.