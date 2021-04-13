Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 07:08 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians in match number five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Tuesday. KKR won their first match of the IPL 2021 season, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. They have named an unchanged side. Meanwhile Mumbai, who MI lost the opener against RCB, have included Quinton de Kock. Here's the complete team news.

Information Kolkata Knight Riders: Here's the playing XI

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh

KKR vs MI A look at the head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have had the upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The two teams have clashed in 27 games, with Mumbai winning 21 of them. They have a win percentage of 77.78 against KKR. Meanwhile, KKR have managed to win six games (win percentage: 22.22). Notably, Mumbai won both their matches against Kolkata in the IPL 2020.

Information Mumbai Indians: Here's the playing XI

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Encounter A high-scoring encounter on the cards?