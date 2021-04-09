The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is finally underway with the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the much-awaited opener at the Chepauk Stadium, RCB have won the toss and elected to field. Five-time champions MI will hope to improve their record in the opening games, while RCB begin another campaign in pursuit of a maiden title. Here's more.

Details MI vs RCB: A look at the details

The wicket at the Chepauk Stadium has had a history of assisting the spinners. They find the turn and drift on regular basis throughout the match. Meanwhile, the batsmen find it tough to get going due to the sluggish surface. The venue in Chennai is famous for producing low-scoring encounters in the shortest format, as seen in past.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have the wood over RCB in the IPL. The two teams have clashed in 27 games, with Mumbai winning 17 of them. Meanwhile, RCB have managed to win 10 games (one Super Over win). In the IPL 2020, both the teams won a game each against each other. RCB won the first through Super Over, while MI clinched the following one.

Performance IPL 2020: How did the two teams perform?

Mumbai Indians dominated every opposition in the IPL 2020. Despite losing the opening game to CSK, they went about their business seamlessly. They topped the points table with nine wins, and were the first claim the playoffs berth. Mumbai later scripted history by winning a fifth IPL title. The RCB, who made their first playoffs appearance after 2016, lost to SRH in the Eliminator.

