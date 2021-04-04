Last updated on

In a major blow for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, opener Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for COVID-19. The left-handed batsman has become the third player to test COVID-positive after Axar Patel and Nitish Rana ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021. While Padikkal is undergoing quarantine, RCB are scheduled to play the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9. Here is more.

Information Padikkal remains a mainstay opener for RCB

Padikkal remains a key member of RCB for the upcoming IPL season. In 2020, he finished as their leading run-scorer, having smashed 473 runs from at 31.53. Ahead of the 2021 season, he is touted as a mainstay opener for RCB.

Form Padikkal slammed four consecutive tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Padikkal has been in terrific form in the domestic circuit of late. Playing for Karnataka in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he ended as the second-highest run-getter. He entered the record books by hammering 737 runs from seven matches at an astronomical average of 147.40. Notably, Padikkal crossed the 50-run mark in each game, and slammed four consecutive tons.

Cases Axar, Rana also tested COVID-positive

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel also tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders's Nitish Rana had also tested positive, but returned negative eventually. It is understood that a positive case has also emerged from the media content team of Chennai Super Kings. However, the member isn't a part of the bio-bubble, and the team's training schedule remains unaffected.

