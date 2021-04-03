West Brom thrashed 10-man Chelsea 5-2 in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. The Baggies, who are in a relegation battle, earned three crucial points to hand Chelsea 'the blues'. This was a maiden defeat for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in all competitions since he took over from Frank Lampard in January. Here we present the key details.

Chelsea Chelsea lose first game under Tuchel

Prior to this loss, Chelsea had gone unbeaten under Tuchel in 14 matches across competitions. This was Chelsea's maiden Premier League defeat after 10 matches under Tuchel (W6 D4 L1). This was the first occasion where Chelsea conceded two-plus goals under the former PSG manager. The Blues have notched just two wins in their last five league games (W2 D2 L1).

The Baggies West Brom register these maiden records

As per Sky Sports, this was the first win in 46 Premier League games for West Brom when conceding first since February 2017. West Brom score 5+ Premier League away goals for first time since February 2012. This was also their first away league win versus Chelsea in 16 games since September 1978.

Chelsea Unwanted records for Chelsea

As per Sky Sports. Chelsea have conceded five goals in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge for first time since a 5-3 defeat against Arsenal in October 2011. Chelsea conceded their opening goal in Tuchel's eighth home game in charge across competitions, besides 11 hours and 17 minutes of play.

Opta stats Allardyce and West Brom smash these records against Chelsea

Sam Allardyce is the first manager in Premier League history to win away against Chelsea with three different clubs in the competition, also winning here Bolton and Crystal Palace. West Brom's eight goals against Chelsea in the league this season is the most the Blues have shipped against an opponent in a single top-flight campaign since conceding nine against Liverpool in 1989-90.

Do you know? Callum Robinson scripts history against Chelsea

As per Opta, West Brom forward Callum Robinson is the first player in Premier League history to score at least twice in home and away games against Chelsea within a single season. Notably, all four of his league goals this season have come against Chelsea.

CHEWBA Chelsea humbled at the Bridge by West Brom

Chelsea got the lead in the 27th minute when Christian Pulisic followed up after Marcos Alonso's free-kick came off the post. Two minutes later Thiago Silva was shown a second yellow. Matheus Pereira scored twice before half-time. Callum Robinson made it 3-1 with a side-foot volley before Mbaye Diagne added the fourth. Mason Mount reduced the deficit before Robinson scored with a clipped finish.