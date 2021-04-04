Royal Challengers Bangalore will be keen to break the shackles in the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League season, starting April 9. RCB, who reached the playoffs last season, face defending champions Mumbai Indians in a crunch opening encounter of the IPL in Chennai. The IPL 2016 finalists will hope to impress under Virat Kohli. Here are the records RCB can script.

Kohli Kohli set to smash these records for RCB

RCB skipper Kohli has amassed 5,878 runs at an average of 38.16. He has smashed five tons and 39 fifties with a best of 113. Kohli, who is the highest run-scorer, can surpass the 6,000-run mark. He will become the first batsman to achieve this mark. Kohli, who has played 192 matches, is set to achieve a tally of 200.

ABD ABD can get past 4,500 runs for RCB

AB de Villiers has scored 4,849 runs in the IPL, out of which 4,178 runs have come for the RCB. ABD can become the second RCB player to get past 4,500 runs. He needs 322 more to achieve this mark. He has played 141 matches for RCB and is set to achieve a milestone of 150. The veteran star can surpass 350 fours (339).

Stats Other notable records Kohli can script this season

Kohli has led RCB in 125 games so far in the IPL. He is set to surpass the mark of former KKR and DC captain Gautam Gambhir (129). With five wins, Kohli can become only the fourth captain with 60 or more wins in the tournament. Kohli can be the fifth player with 80-plus catches in the IPL. He has taken 76 catches.

Do you know? RCB can script this unique record