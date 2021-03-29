Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 08:23 pm

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League will be in full swing from April 9 onward. Kolkata Knight Riders, who missed the playoffs berth by a whisker last season, will play their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad this time. Meanwhile, their nucleus Dinesh Karthik can break plenty of records in the impending season. We take a look at the same.

Career A look at his IPL career

Karthik has been one of the most experienced players in the IPL history. Having represented quite a few franchises, the wicket-keeper-batsman has emerged as a dependable asset. At present, the right-handed batsman owns 3,823 runs from 196 IPL games at an average of 26.00. The tally includes 19 fifty-plus scores. Karthik has also smashed 377 fours and 105 sixes in the tournament.

Milestone Karthik set to complete 4,000 IPL runs

Karthik could reach the 4,000-run mark in the upcoming edition. He requires 177 more to accomplish the feat. Karthik, who occupies the 13th spot, could enter the top 10 on the list of all-time run-scorers. He could surpass Shane Watson (3,874), Ajinkya Rahane (3,933) and Gautam Gambhir (4,217) on the tally. However, if Rahane plays, the competition between him and Karthik will be close.

Records Here are the other feats he can attain

Karthik is set to become only the third player to feature in 200 IPL matches. He (196) is only behind MS Dhoni (204) and Rohit Sharma (200) in terms of matches played. Meanwhile, Karthik can complete 150 dismissals as a wicket-keeper this season. As of now, he has the second-most dismissals (140) in the IPL after Dhoni (148).

KKR The records he can break for KKR