Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for injured Rinku Singh for the upcoming Indian Premier League edition. The Uttar Pradesh batsman, who has suffered a knee injury, will be unavailable throughout the 2021 season. KKR informed about the development through a release on Saturday. Notably, Rinku played a single game in the 2020 IPL edition. Here is more.

Gurkeerat RCB sign Gurkeerat at his base price (Rs. 50 lakh)

Gurkeerat has been acquired by KKR at his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. The 30-year-old Punjab all-rounder, has played 41 IPL games since making his debut in 2012. He has represented Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich league. Gurkeerat played eight games with the RCB in 2020 before getting released by the franchise.

Information Gurkeerat has played at least two games in every season

Except 2018, Gurkeerat has played at least two matches every season since his debut (2012). He has scored 511 runs, including two fifties. In 2016, he racked up 113 runs from seven games, and managed to pick two wickets.

Rinku Rinku made his IPL debut in 2017

Rinku was first bought by Punjab Kings in 2017 for Rs. 10 lakh. Thereafter, he was signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2018 season. He has been with the franchise ever since. So far, Rinku has mustered 77 runs from 11 games with a best score of 30. It remains to be seen if gets retained after missing out this time.

KKR KKR to face SRH on April 11