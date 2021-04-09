Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 11:24 pm

The Royal Challengers Bangalore beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Put into bat, MI managed 159/9 in 20 overs. Chris Lynn was the top run-scorer with a well made 49. In reply, RCB clinched a last-ball thriller. Here we present the records broken.

MI vs RCB How did the match pan out?

Mumbai couldn't maximize in the powerplay overs. Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav added a crucial 70 run-stand to get MI back on track. RCB hit back with key wickets as Harshal Patel claimed a maiden fifer. In reply, RCB were reduced to 46/2, however, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell added a 52-run stand. After their wickets, the game got interesting before RCB sealed victory.

Duo Lynn and Surya achieve these feats

MI's opener Chris Lynn struck a 35-ball 49. The Aussie international surpassed the 1,300-run mark in the competition (1,329). He went past the tally of former IPL star David Hussey (1,322). Suryakumar Yadav (31) has raced to 2,055 runs in the IPL. The right-handed batsman got past JP Duminy (2,029).

Harshal Harshal Patel smashes these records after claiming a fifer

Harshal Patel (5/27) became the first bowler in IPL history to claim a fifer against MI. The right-arm pacer became the 22nd bowler in the IPL to claim a fifer in an IPL match. He has now recorded the third-best bowling figures by a RCB bowler in the cash-rich league. Harshal also became the third RCB bowler to claim a five-wicket haul.

Records Other notable records scripted in the match

MI have now lost each of their nine season openers in the IPL. After winning their last five games in Chennai, MI suffered a loss. On the other hand, RCB won their maiden match in Chennai after losing five successive games at this venue. In terms of head-to-head, this was the 28th meeting between the two sides. RCB won their 11th encounter.

Duo Kohli and ABD get to these feats

RCB captain Kohli hit a 29-ball 33. The 32-year-old hit four fours. With this knock, Kohli became the first batsman in IPL history to get past 5,900 runs (5,911). Kohli now has 670 runs against MI in the competition, going past Chris Gayle's tally (664). AB de Villiers (47) became the second batsman to get past 750 runs against MI in the IPL.

Information Brilliant Bumrah achieves these feats