The second game of IPL 2021 will see Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. The Yellow Army will be geared up for a befitting comeback after failing to make the playoffs in 2020. DC, who were the runners-up last season, would also want to start on a positive note. Here is the statistical preview for the impending game.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Chennai Super Kings have had the wood over Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The two teams have clashed in 23 games, with Chennai winning 15 of them. They have a win percentage of 65.22 against DC. Meanwhile, DC have managed to win eight games (win percentage: 34.78). Notably, Delhi won both their matches against Chennai in the IPL 2020.

Thala All eyes on Thala Dhoni!

CSK skipper Dhoni had his worst IPL season in 2020. He scored only 200 runs from 14 matches at 25. Many slammed him for his slow scoring rate throughout the campaign. Rightly so, he had a strike-rate of 88.57 in the middle overs last season. Dhoni, who was unable the break the deadlock in 2020, would want to come back strongly this time.

Captaincy Pant to face IPL's most successful captain

Interestingly, IPL's most successful captain (in terms of wins) will face Pant, who is yet to lead. Dhoni has led in 188 IPL games, having won 110 and lost 77 of them. He has a win percentage of 58.82% as a captain. Meanwhile, Pant has impressed with the bat against CSK. In six matches, he has smashed 222 runs at a strike-rate of 162.04.

Do you know? Dhoni and Pant have a knack for finishing!

While Dhoni is deemed the best finisher, Pant also fares well in the death overs (16-20). The former has aggregated 2,769 runs at a strike-rate of 176.15 in these overs. Meanwhile, Pant owns 565 runs at a strike rate of 216.48 in this phase.

Battles A look at the interesting player battles