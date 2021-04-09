Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled well to restrict Mumbai to 159/9 in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in Chennai. Put into bat by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, MI were going strong at one stage before RCB hit back with key wickets to derail their innings. Harshal Patel impressed for RCB with five scalps. Here's the mid-innings report.

PP overs RCB do well in the powerplay overs

RCB started well and kept MI under the mat in the first six overs. Mi managed 41 runs for the loss of one wicket. The champions lost Rohit Sharma (19) after a mix up in the running saw Chris Lynn send him back. Chahal was expensive in his two overs but the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson impressed.

Lynn Chris Lynn impresses for MI with a 49-run knock

Lynn started on a shaky note, getting a nervy inside edge for a four to open his mark. However, post the PP overs, Lynn opened up, accelerating the score for MI. He attacked Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel. He played some gorgeous shots, clearing his front leg and going for the smash. Lynn hit four fours and three sixes in a 35-ball 49.

Details Surya impresses with his cameo, RCB get the big fishes

Suryakumar Yadav looked settled from the beginning. The Indian batsman played a crucial innings, amassing 31 runs from 23 balls. Surya hit four fours and a six at a strike rate of 134.78. He shared a 70-run stand alongside Lynn and helped MI get the desired solidity, However, RCB hit back, getting both Surya and Lynn in a space of 11 runs.

Duo Jamieson, Siraj impress for RCB

Jamieson, who made his IPL debut, was brilliant with the ball. He derived a bit of bounce on this slow pitch and used his variations well. The Kiwi international got the key wicket of Surya. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was unlucky not to get rewarded. He bowled his heart out and was intelligent with his offerings. The right-arm pacer conceded just 22 runs.

Information RCB drop three catches

RCB were poor on the field and dropped three catches. Washington Sundar's judgement on the boundary was poor as he mistimed the ball's height to concede a boundary. Siraj then dropped a sitter of Ishan Kishan. RCB skipper Virat Kohli dropped Krunal Pandya as well.

Do you know? Harshal Patel claims a fifer