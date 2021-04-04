Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 02:19 pm

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on April 9. Three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 9. After earning a position in the playoffs last season, the Virat Kohli-led side will be keen to perform better. Here we look at RCB's recent performances in the IPL.

IPL 2018 IPL 2018: RCB take sixth position

The IPL 2018 season saw RCB finish sixth in the league stage. They collected six wins from 14 games (W6 L8). RCB collected 12 points with a NRR of +0.129. Notably, MI, RCB, and Punjab finished on 12 points each. RCB were inconsistent throughout the season and never really got along. A win in the final league game could have helped RCB progress.

Duo Kohli and Umesh impress for RCB in IPL 2018

Kohli scored the most runs for RCB in IPL 2018. He racked up 530 runs at 48.18. Notably, Kohli smashed four fifties with a best of 92*. He hit 52 fours and 18 sixes. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav stood out with the ball. The right-arm pacer claimed 20 wickets at 20.90.

IPL 2019 RCB lose first six games in IPL 2019, finish last

RCB suffered a blip in the IPL 2019 season, finishing last. They were poor across all three departments and Virat Kohli's captaincy was below par. RCB claimed five wins, with one match not having a result. They suffered eight losses. With 11 points and a NRR of -0.607, RCB were rocked. They lost the first six games that season to register a new low.

Trio Chahal, Kohli and ABD chip in for RCB

In a forgettable season, Yuzvendra Chahal was impressive with the ball. The wrist-spinner took 18 wickets at 21.44. He went on to register his second four-wicket haul in his IPL career (4/38). With the bat, Kohli was once again RCB's top scorer. He accumulated 464 runs at 33.14. He slammed one century and two fifties. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers scored 442 runs.

IPL 2020 RCB qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2020

RCB fared much better last season, earning a fourth-placed finish in the league stage. They ended with the same points as SRH and KKR (14). RCB, who had a NRR of -0.172, claimed seven wins and seven losses. However, RCB were outplayed by SRH in the Eliminator. SRH chased down a target of 132 in 19.4 overs (132/4).

Performers Who were the strong performers for RCB in IPL 2020?