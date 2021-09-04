IPL 2021: Decoding the key stats this season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 02:26 pm

The second phase of IPL 2021 will start from September 19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season is set to start with its second phase from September 19 onwards in the UAE. The IPL was earlier suspended by the BCCI midway in the season after several players contracted the novel coronavirus. The teams will once again need to start fresh as they vie for playoffs qualification. Here we decode the key stats.

Runs

Shikhar Dhawan has bagged the most runs

Delhi Capitals batter Shikhar Dhawan has accumulated the most runs so far this season in the IPL. The opening batsman has scored 380 runs from eight matches at 54.28. He has hit three fifties with the best score of 92. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is second with 331 runs at 66.20. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (320) follows suit at 64.00.

Wickets

RCB's Harshal Patel leads the chart in terms of wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has been a surprise leader in terms of wickets this season. He has picked up 17 scalps at just 15.11. Fellow Indian pacer Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals has 14 wickets at 16.50. He is tied alongside Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris, who has an average of 16.00.

Batting

Notable stats with the bat

Rahul has slammed the most sixes this season (16). Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow has also managed to hit 15 sixes. Dhawan has hit the most fours (43) and is followed by his opening partner Prithvi Shaw (37). Rahul and Faf have hit the joint-most fifties (4). Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Devdutt Padikkal have registered centuries.

Bowling

Notable stats with the ball

PBKS pacer Mohammed Shami has bowled the most dot balls this season (76). Mohammed Siraj (74), Trent Boult (73), and Avesh (72) follow suit. CSK's Imran Tahir has the best economy rate (4.00). DC's Kagiso Rabada has bowled the fastest delivery in IPL 2021 (148.73 km/h). CSK's Lungi Ngidi (0/62) has conceded the most runs in a match.

Information

IPL 2021: A look at the points table

At the halfway stage mark (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals top the standings with 12 points. They are followed by CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and MI. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the bottom four teams.