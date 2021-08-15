England vs India, 2nd Test: Visitors lose six wickets

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 10:38 pm

Mark Wood was sensational for England

Team India batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batted well to help the side battle hard on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Lord's. India were reeling at 55/3 before the two put on a 100-run stand. However, Pujara's defensive solidity was finally breached by Mark Wood before Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja perished. India (181/6) lead by 154 runs. Here's more.

Wickets

India lose early wickets

Wood got the early wicket of KL Rahul, who nicked a ball to keeper Jos Buttler. India needed a bit of respite after losing an early wicket but Rohit Sharma perished thereafter. Once again Rohit fell trying to play the pull shot. Skipper Virat Kohli departed for 20 after playing some good shots. He poked at a wide delivery bowled by Sam Curran.

Pujara

Pujara shows mental toughness in a fighting 46-run knock

It was a battling knock by Pujara, who stayed true to his nature. He defended and blocked to frustrate the Englishmen. Pujara consumed 206 deliveries for his 46, hitting just four fours. Notably, he took 35 balls to get off the mark. Pujara showed some serious mental toughness in the middle and this knock will help his confidence after struggling in the series.

Team India

India need Pant to carry on after quick wickets

With Pujara blocking almost everything, Rahane (61) played as per his strengths. He dug in and got to a valiant half-century. This was a much-needed knock from Rahane. However, he too perished at a time when India needed him. It was a lazy shot by Rahane. Just when India needed some character, Jadeja too got out, leaving his side in a spot of bother.

England

England bowlers come hard at India

Mark Wood's extra pace made the difference. His rising delivery hurried onto Pujara as the latter couldn't keep it away. It was a massive wicket from England's point of view. Earlier in the day, Wood also dismissed both Indian openers Rahul and Rohit. Curran got a gift from Kohli as Moeen dismissed Rahane at a crucial juncture. He also dismissed Jadeja (3).