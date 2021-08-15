Ashleigh Barty vs Naomi Osaka: Decoding the key stats

Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty are the top players in women's tennis

Women's singles tennis two superstars Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka could rule the circuit for years to come. After missing out on a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, both players will be aiming to perform well at the US Open, starting later this month. In the WTA Rankings, Barty is placed at number one, whereas, Osaka is second. Here we decode the stats.

Barty's career stats

25-year-old Barty has won four singles titles in 2021, including the Wimbledon. She has a 35-7 win-loss record this year. Overall, Barty has clinched 12 singles titles to date. She has a win-loss record of 287-101.

Osaka

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam winner

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam winner. She has won two Australian Open titles and has a 22-4 win-loss record. At Roland Garros, Osaka has a 7-4 win-loss record. At Wimbledon, Osaka has a 4-3 win-loss record. Osaka has a 21-3 win-loss record in the US Open, winning in 2018 and 2020. Overall, she has a 54-14 win-loss record at Slams.

Osaka's career stats

23-year-old Osaka has bagged just one title in 2021. She has a win-loss record of 16-4 this year. Overall, she has claimed seven career titles and has a win-loss record of 249-137.

Barty

Barty has won two Grand Slam honors

Barty has a 17-8 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She had reached the semi-final here in 2020. Barty has won one French Open title (2019). She has a win-loss record of 10-6 here. At Wimbledon, Barty has a 12-4 record, winning the title in 2021. She has a 9-5 win-loss record in the US Open. Barty has a 48-23 win-loss record at Slams.

A look at the H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, the two players have met on four occasions. Barty prevailed in Acapulco before Osaka won at the 2018 Australian Open. Barty won in Nottingham before Osaka sealed the deal in Beijing (2019).