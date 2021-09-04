2021 US Open: Alcaraz stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas in five-set thriller

Carlos Alcaraz upsets Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz registered the biggest win of his career at the US Open as he upset world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas. He won the five-set thriller 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5). Alcaraz has become the youngest player to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam since 1992. Tsitsipas, who leads tour-level wins this season, was chasing his maiden Grand Slam title.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Alcaraz lost the opening set but bounced back in the following one. He rallied from 2-5 in the third set, having saved three set points. He broke twice before winning through tie-break. The Greek player raised his game in the fourth set, claiming a bagel in just 27 minutes. However, Alcaraz made another emphatic comeback, winning the tie-break in the final set.

Information

A look at the stats

Tsitsipas registered a total of 15 aces in the match. He won as many as 167 points. However, his opponent Alcaraz claimed more winners (61). He won 61% of the net points (19/31). Alcaraz recorded less double faults (2) than Tsitsipas (5).

Feats

Feats attained by Alcaraz

World number 55, Alcaraz, has become the youngest player to beat a Top 3 opponent at a Grand Slam since Michael Chang (17). The latter defeated Ivan Lendl (number one) and Stefan Edberg (number three) at Roland Garros in 1989. Alcaraz is also the youngest player to reach the fourth round at a major since Andrei Medvedev (17) at the French Open in 1992.

Run

Alcaraz had clinched his maiden tour-level title in Umag

Alcaraz now holds a 2-0 record in fifth-set matches. He captured his maiden tour-level title in Umag. The Spaniard had defeated Richard Gasquet in the final. Alcaraz also reached the last four in Winston-Salem. He aims to qualify for the ATP Finals, which will be held in Milan in November. At the US Open, he will play Peter Gojowczyk in the fourth round.

Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas hasn't gone past the third round at US Open

Tsitsipas was vying to reach the fourth round in New York for the first time. He still has the most tour-level wins in 2021 (51-15). He reached the semi-finals in Toronto and Cincinnati. Tsitsipas won two titles en route to the Toronto semi-finals. By winning Monte-Carlo, he won his first Masters 1000 title. The Greek also reached his maiden major final at Roland Garros.