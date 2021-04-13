Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 09:16 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders bowled well to restrict the Mumbai Indians to 152/10 in match number five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. KKR started well before Suryakumar Yadav played a solid innings and Rohit Sharma chipped in with 43. The eastern giants were always in the game, picking wickets at regular intervals. Here is the mid-innings report.

PP overs MI manage 42/1 in the powerplay overs

KKR did reasonably well in the powerplay overs. Harbhajan Singh opened with a fruitful opening over, conceding just three. In the next over, Varun Chakravarthy got the key wicket of Quinton de Kock. From there on, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav took charge. KKR didn't offer many freebies as Surya on the other hand played some gorgeous looking shots as MI managed 42/1.

Surya How good is Suryakumar Yadav?

Suryakumar Yadav had a stunning time at the crease. He came in and smacked Harbhajan for three fours in his second over. The Indian cricketer welcomed Prasidh Krishna by hitting two fours and a six in the eighth over. Surya looked comfortable and timed the ball superbly. He racked up a 36-ball 56, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Spinners KKR spinners do an able job

Shakib Al Hasan (1/23) showed his value with the ball, getting the priced wicket of Surya. With an economy rate of 5.80, the Bangladesh cricketer kept things under control. Varun Chakravarthy chipped in as well, giving away 27 from four overs. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh (0/17) was rocked in his second over. Together, the KKR spin quartet registered figures of 67/2 in 10 overs.

Cummins Cummins excels with figures of 2/24, Russell shines