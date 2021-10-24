ICC T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh: Records broken

Sri Lanka scripted a five-wicket win versus Bangladesh

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the third Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Lankans chased down the 172-run target (172/5). Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Charith Asalanka won the match for the Lankans. With this win, Sri Lanka registered their fourth straight win in the ICC T20 World Cup. Here are the records broken.

SL vs BAN

Sri Lanka extend the H2H record against Bangladesh

The two sides met for the 12th time in T20I cricket, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head series 8-4. Notably, Bangladesh had won the last two games. The two teams have met on two occasion in the ICC T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka won the game by 64 runs in the 2007 edition and completed another victory.

Details

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh openers added 40 runs for the opening wicket before being reduced to 56/2. Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim added a 73-run stand for the third wicket. Bangladesh managed to get to 171/4 in 20 overs. In response, Sri Lanka lost an early wicket before Prathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added a crucial stand. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (53) played a crucial knock as well.

Batting

Notable batting feats registered in the match

Rajapaksa's 53-run knock was laced with three fours and three sixes. He smashed his second T20I fifty. Asalanka (80) hit five fours and five sixes to stand our for Sri Lanka. He registered his maiden T20I fifty. Mushfiqur Rahim (57*) registered his sixth T20I fifty. He surpassed the 1,400-run mark (1,427), becoming the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to register this mark.

Do you know?

Shakib is now the highest wicket-taker in T20 WC

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets for 17 runs from his four overs. The left-arm spinner now has 117 T20I wickets at 19.35. He is now the highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup (41), steering clear of Shahid Afridi.

Information

Sri Lanka script this record

The 172-run target is the highest successfully chased by Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup. The previous highest was 165 (versus New Zealand, Johannesburg in 2007).