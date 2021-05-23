1st ODI: Bangladesh humble Sri Lanka in Dhaka

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 23, 2021, 08:42 pm

Bangladesh outclass Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

A resounding spell by spinner Mehidy Hasan helped Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. He snapped up four wickets as the visitors failed to chase 258. Although tail-ender Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with a fighting cameo (74), he didn't get support from the other end. Here are the records broken.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh were off to a patchy start after electing to bat. Although they lost opener Liton Das initially, his opening partner Tamim Iqbal steadied this ship. After Iqbal's dismissal, Bangladesh were reduced to 99/4. However, Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmudullah (54) guided them to 257/6. Sri Lanka started well, but stumbled in the middle. They were restricted to 224 despite Hasaranga's knock.

Tamim slams 51st fifty, registers 14,000 international runs as opener

Tamim Iqbal led from the front after Bangladesh were in trouble early on. He scored a defiant 52 off 70 balls, an innings that was laced with 6 fours and a six. This was his 51st fifty in ODIs. During the innings, Tamim became only the 10th opener to complete 14,000 international runs. Notably, Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya tops this tally with 19,298 runs.

A century stand for fifth wicket

In the first innings, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah saved Bangladesh from a batting collapse. The duo added 109 runs for the fifth wicket. Mushfiqur slammed his 40th fifty in ODIs, having played an 84-run knock (87 balls). Mahmudullah too got to his 24th ODI half-century. He scored 54 off 76 balls. They now have the joint-second-most century stands (4) for fifth wicket in Men's ODIs.

Bangladesh bowlers make merry

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan emerged as the standout bowler in the match. He didn't let the Lankan batsmen settle during their run-chase. He scalped four wickets, and conceded mere 30 runs in 10. Star fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (3/34) too turned out to be lethal. Meanwhile, Mohammad Saifuddin (2/49) took the important wicket of Hasaranga toward the end.

Hasaranga played an audacious knock

Youngster Hasaranga impressed with his all-round display in the match. The leg-spinner registered figures of 0/48 (10) in the first innings. During the run-chase, he played a blinder even though Sri Lanka were tottering at 102/6. He slammed his second half-century in ODI cricket. However, his 60-ball 74 (3 fours, 5 sixes) could not get Sri Lanka home.