May 15, 2021

With the Indian cricket team to tour UK for the ICC World Test Championship and the Test series against England, the BCCI has implemented a plan in regard to COVID-19 tests. According to a report in ANI, the roadmap drawn by the BCCI will see Team India players to undergo three RT-PCR tests at their homes. Here are the details.

Tests

Indian players need to present negative COVID-19 tests

Before assembling on May 19 in Mumbai, the Indian Test players will need to present negative COVID-19 tests. Sources told ANI that the players will be undergoing 14-day quarantine in India before departing for the UK on June 2. Notably, almost all the players set to travel to the UK, have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Report

COVID-19 positive players won't be a part of the tour

A recent report in The Indian Express stated that the BCCI will not arrange a charter flight for anyone who is found to have tested positive for COVID-19. "The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer," a source told the newspaper.

Dose

What about the second does of vaccine for cricketers?

Earlier, speaking about the vaccination of the players, a BCCI official had said the second dose of players is a question. The BCCI is said to be working closely with the ECB to ensure that players can get the second dose in the UK. However, if this doesn't materialize, then vaccines will be carried from India for the players.

Details

Families can accompany the players for the lengthy tour

BCCI has allowed families to accompany the players for the lengthy tour. The RT-PCR tests will be conducted on the players' families as well before departing for Mumbai. Upon landing in Mumbai, another test will be conducted before they enter their hotel. BCCI is being extra cautious after the IPL 2021 was suspended when several players tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19

3.26 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in India

India has been gripped by a ferocious second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reporting lakhs of infections every day. In the last 24 hours alone, the country logged 3,26,098 fresh infections, taking the nationwide tally to 24,372,907. 3,890 more deaths took the toll to 2,66,207. India is currently reporting roughly the same number of daily new cases as the rest of the world combined.