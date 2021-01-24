In what comes as a positive news for Indian cricket fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen on getting fans back to stadiums. The cricket board intends to do so for the T20I series between India and England that gets underway at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 12. However, the final decision lies with the government.

A BCCI official opens up on the development

"We are trying to open the stadium for fans to witness what awaits to be a thrilling T20I series. While we're yet to decide on the numbers, the idea is to get nearly 50 per cent of the seats filled. But the final decision lies with the government. Safety is a priority even as we adapt to new normal," a BCCI official told ANI.

First two Tests to be held behind closed doors

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) informed its members that the first two Tests at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be played behind closed doors. In the circular, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy has notified the members that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Earlier, the BCCI was hoping to allow 50 per cent crowd attendance for Tests.

Here is what the circular stated

"As per the BCCI directive, the first two Test matches between February 5 and February 17 being held at M A Chidambaram stadium will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure," the circular read.

India vs England: Here is the schedule

Chennai will host the first two Tests (February 5-9 and 13-17), while the final two Tests will be held in Ahmedabad (February 24-28 and March 4-8). Meanwhile, Ahmedabad will host all the five T20Is (March 12, 14, 16, 18, and 20). After that, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26, and 28 respectively.

