Saurashtra cricketer Avi Barot passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 11:51 am

Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Avi Barot has passed away

Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Avi Barot passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Ahmedabad. The 29-year-old cricketer, who also represented Haryana and Gujarat, died on Friday. The Saurashtra Cricket Association released a statement regarding Barot and expressed its shock and sadness. Notably, Barot had captained the Indian U-19 team in 2011. Here are further details.

Statement

Here's the statement issued by the SCA

Here's the statement released by the SCA in regards to Barot. "Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association (is) deeply shocked and saddened on (the) very shocking, untimely and extremely sad demise of Avi Barot, remarkable and notable cricketer of Saurashtra," it read. "He left for heavenly abode in the evening of 15th October 2021 due to severe cardiac arrest," the SCA added.

FC cricket

Barot won the Ranji Trophy with Saurashtra

Barot made his First-class debut for Gujarat against Delhi in November 2011. In 38 FC matches, Barot went on to rack up 1,547 runs at an average of 24.95. He hit one century and nine fifties. Notably, he won the Ranji Trophy with Saurashtra after they beat Bengal in the 2019-20 final.

Stats

A look at Barot's List A and T20 career stats

In February 2011, Barot made his List A debut for Gujarat against Maharashtra. He went on to play 38 List A games, amassing 1,030 runs at 28.61. He hit eight half-centuries with the best score of 91*. Barot made his T20 debut for Haryana in 2014. He scored 717 runs in 20 matches at 37.73. He hit one century and five fifties.

Information

Barot had slammed a T20 ton earlier this year

Earlier this year, Barot had grabbed attention with his majestic 122-run knock in just 53 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa. He hit 11 fours and seven sixes, opening the innings for Saurashtra. Saurashtra went on to win by 90 runs.

Shock

We all at SCA are in deep shock: Jaydev Shah

Meanwhile, the President of SCA and former team-mate of Barot, Jaydev Shah said, "This is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi's sad demise. He was a great teammate and had great cricketing skills. In all recent domestic matches, he had performed remarkably well." "He was a very friendly and noble human being. We all at Saurashtra Cricket Association are in deep shock."

Twitter Post

Wasim Jaffer offers condolences

Deeply saddened to know that Avi Barot is no more. A cardiac arrest at the age of 29.. devastating. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. I hope they find the strength to cope with this irreparable loss 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/otmO0z0y71 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 16, 2021

Twitter Post

Loss of words

Words are not sufficient to convey our feelings. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Avi Barot, may his Soul Rest In Peace. https://t.co/dqv6JiWaTc — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) October 16, 2021

Twitter Post

Barot lit up 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Avi Barot is the 4th highest run scorer in 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 283 runs for Saurashtra at an incredible strike-rate of 184.96.

Only one player scored 250+ runs at higher strike-rate in a SMAT season (Rishabh Pant in 2018).



Very shocking to know the news💔RIP. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 16, 2021

Twitter Post

Life is unpredictable