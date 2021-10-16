IPL 2021: Here's the list of award winners

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 12:14 am

IPL 2021: A look at the award winners

A comprehensive performance by the bowlers powered Chennai Super Kings to a one-sided victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021. With this, the Yellow Army have secured their fourth IPL title, having already won in 2010, 2011, and 2018. They have become only the second side after Mumbai Indians to win four or more titles. Here are the award winners.

Ruturaj

Orange Cap holder Gaikwad named Emerging Player of the Season

Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the Orange Cap. He scored 635 runs from 16 matches at 45.36. Gaikwad slammed his maiden IPL ton in the season, becoming the youngest CSK batter to do so. His is the third player from CSK to complete 600 runs in a season. Considering his brilliant efforts, Gaikwad has also been named the Emerging Player of the Season.

Information

Gaikwad attains this feat

Gaikwad has now become the youngest Orange Cap holder in the IPL. He is one of the two players besides Robin Uthappa to attain this distinction from the winning side. Uthappa won the Orange Cap when KKR won the title in 2014.

Twitter Post

Another milestone for Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the first player to win the Orange Cap and the Emerging Player of the Season in the same IPL edition.



Congrats! #CSK #IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 15, 2021

Harshal

Harshal Patel named the MVP

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has claimed the Purple Cap. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the season by a fair distance. Patel snapped up 32 wickets at a phenomenal average of 14.34. He emulated the long-standing record of Dwayne Bravo for taking the most wickets in an IPL season. Patel is also the Most Valuable Player of the Season.

Do you know?

Third Indian to be adjudged Player of the Tournament

Harshal has become only the third Indian to win the Player of the Tournament (MVP). Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar won the award in 2010, while the incumbent Indian skipper Virat Kohli was rewarded with the same in 2016.

Performance

Faf du Plessis: Player of the Match

A scintillating 86 (59) by Faf du Plessis laid the foundation of CSK's title-clinching victory. He helped the Yellow Army compile a mammoth 192/3. The South African batter smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes. Faf has become the fifth overseas player after Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Shane Watson, and Trent Boult to be adjudged the Player of the Match in the final.

Awards

A look at the other awards

Power Player of the Season: Venkatesh Iyer (370 runs at 41.11). Maximum Sixes: KL Rahul (30 sixes) Game Changer of the Season: Harshal Patel Super Striker of the Season: Shimron Hetmyer (strike rate of 168) Catch of the season: Ravi Bishnoi (took the catch of Sunil Narine with an endearing dive at deep mid-wicket). Fairplay award: Rajasthan Royals