IPL 2021, KKR thrash RR in Sharjah: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 10:52 pm

Lockie Ferguson was brilliant with the ball for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders have virtually made it to the playoffs by beating Rajasthan Royals in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday. Put into bat, the Knights managed 171/4 on a slow Sharjah wicket. Shubman Gill led the way with a valiant 56-run knock. In response, RR (85/10) faltered with the bat to surrender the tie. Here's more.

KKR vs SRH

KKR get past RR with an all-round show

The KKR openers added 79 runs for the first wicket to set the platform for the side. Venkatesh Iyer (38) departed in the 11th over before Nitish Rana (12) was sent back. Gill and Rahul Tripathi (21) continued the good work before Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan lifted KKR. In response, RR were in a big hole as KKR bowlers produced a brilliant display.

Gill

Shubman Gill scripts these feats with ninth IPL fifty

Gill became the second KKR batter to get past 350 runs this season (352). The youngster struck four fours and two sixes in a 44-ball knock. Gill slammed his second fifty in IPL 2021 and his ninth overall. Playing his 55th match, he has 1,291 runs at 30.73. Gill has surpassed Chris Lynn (1,274) and Manish Pandey (1,270) in terms of runs for KKR.

Morris

Morris is now the joint-third highest wicket-taker versus KKR

Chris Morris (1/28) finished IPL 2021 with 15 wickets at 25.06. For the second time in his IPL career, Morris has claimed 15 wickets in a season. He now has 95 IPL wickets, steering clear of Axar Patel (94). Morris has become just the fourth bowler to claim 20-plus wickets against KKR (20). He is only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (28) and R Ashwin (21).

Duo

Key numbers for Chakravarthy and Ferguson

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy claimed figures worth 1/14 from his four overs. Chakravarthy now has 16 wickets, equaling the tally of Rashid Khan. Since last season, Chakravarthy has claimed 33 wickets for KKR. Lockie Ferguson (3/18) has become the fourth KKR bowler to claim 10-plus wickets this season. He registered his second-best figures in the IPL. Shivam Mavi (4/21) picked up his maiden four-wicket haul.

Information

Tewatia thrives with an aggressive knock for RR

Rahul Tewatia (44) played a lone hand for RR with the bat. He came in and played some gorgeous strokes. The southpaw hit five fours and two sixes in a whirlwind knock. He has now gone past 500 runs in the competition.

Do you know?

Head-to-head: KKR beat RR for the 13th time

This was the 25th meeting between the two sides in the IPL. KKR clinched their 13th win versus RR. Both teams have shared the spoils this season. Meanwhile, RR have 11 wins against KKR, with one game having no result.

Information

Unwanted numbers for RR

RR have registered their second-lowest total against KKR in the IPL. This was the sixth time RR managed a total below 100 in the IPL. RR have scripted the lowest total registered in IPL 2021, besides the second-lowest as well (versus Mumbai Indians).