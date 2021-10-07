IPL 2021, RCB vs DC: Here is the match preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to square off in Dubai

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will clash in the 56th match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the last league stage match. It will be held concurrently with the SRH-MI encounter. RCB require a massive win to finish in the top two. Meanwhile, DC will finish the league stage as the top-ranked side.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Over the years, Bangalore have dominated Delhi as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. In 26 matches, RCB have won 15 with a win percentage of 57.69. Meanwhile, DC have managed to win 10 (win percentage: 38.46). Since IPL 2019, DC have won four of the five matches against RCB. Notably, RCB defeated DC in the previous match between the two sides.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As stated, it will be held concurrently with the SRH-MI match (7:30 PM IST). The sluggish wicket in Dubai hasn't assisted the batters so far. It is expected to get even slower. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

RCB

Daniel Christian likely to be benched

RCB played the same side in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the changes in the batting order hurt them in the run-chase. AB de Villiers is expected to gain a promotion, while Daniel Christian will likely be benched. Probable XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, ABD, Christian/David, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC

DC could make some changes in the XI

Delhi made a solitary change in their XI against Chennai. They drafted Ripal Patel in place of Steve Smith. DC, who are assured of a top spot, have room for some more experiment. Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Patel/Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Performers

Here are the top performers

Dhawan has tallied 572 runs from 22 games at a strike rate of 122.22 against RCB. In the bowling segment, Ashwin has taken 13 wickets with a best haul of 3/16 against them. Against DC, Kohli owns 909 runs at an average of 56.81, while Chahal has accounted for 14 wickets with a best haul of 3/32.