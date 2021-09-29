IPL 2021, RCB beat RR: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 11:00 pm

RCB beat RR in Dubai

The Royal Challengers Bangalore took one more step towards qualification for the playoffs after beating Rajasthan Royals in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League 2021-22 season. On a good batting surface in Dubai, RR lost momentum to collapse from 100/1 to 149/9 in 20 overs. RCB (153/3) batted well next and got past the target. Here's more.

RR vs RCB

RCB tame the Royals in Dubai

RCB saw RR get off to a strong start as Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 77 runs for the first wicket. Yashasvi was dismissed in the ninth over before Lewis too perished when the score was 100. RR's dismal middle-order didn't show any character as the side made 149/9. In response, the top four RCB batters chipped in and helped the side win.

Lewis

Lewis hits a fifty, surpasses 500 IPL runs

West Indies batsman Lewis smashed a 38-ball 57 for RR. He registered five fours and three sixes. Playing his 19th IPL match, Lewis surpassed the 500-run mark in the competition. He now has 530 runs at 27.89. This was his third IPL fifty and first for RR. Lewis and Yashasvi shared a second fifty-plus stand in just the third match they have opened together.

Harshal

Harshal Patel continues to impress

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel continued to impress. The right-arm pacer has raced to 26 wickets this season after claiming three scalps against RR. He registered figures of 3/34. Harshal is the first bowler this season to get past 25 wickets. He is now the most successful uncapped bowler in an IPL season, steering clear of Yuzvendra Chahal (23 in 2015).

Feats

Notable feats scripted by the batters

Sanju Samson (19) became the second batter this season to score 450-plus runs (452) after Shikhar Dhawan (454). Devdutt Padikkal (22) became the third RCB batter to get past 300 IPL runs this season (309) after Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Glenn Maxwell has gone past 7,000 T20 runs, becoming the fifth Australian batsman to do so. He smashed his second successive IPL fifty.

Chahal

Chahal gets past 10-plus wickets for the ninth successive season

Yuzvendra Chahal was superb for RCB, claiming two wickets for 18 runs from his four overs. The wrist-spinner has raced to 11 wickets this season at 24.36. Chahal now has 10-plus wickets in a season for the ninth successive year in the IPL. Overall, he has 132 IPL scalps at just 22.65. He is now the joint-third highest wicket-taker against RR (18).