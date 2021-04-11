Rajasthan Royals take on the Punjab Kings in match number four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Monday. Both teams will hope to put on a strong show and get the job done. With plenty of star players in the ranks, this battle promises to be an enticing affair. Here we look at the statistical preview.

H2H Presenting the head-to-head record between the two sides

The Royals have had the edge in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams. In 21 meetings, RR have won 12 games so far. Punjab have pocketed nine victories. In IPL 2020, RR completed the league double over KL Rahul's men. They won the first encounter by four wickets. The second match saw RR win again by seven scalps.

RR Star performers for RR against Punjab

In 16 matches against Punjab, RR skipper Sanju Samson has scored 512 runs at 39.38. He has clocked a strike rate of 134.74. The tally also includes 22 sixes and 37 fours. Chris Morris, who was purchased by RR for a record deal in the IPL 2021 Auction, has taken 13 wickets from 11 games at 21.15.

Duo Rahul and Samson can register these feats

Rahul can become the 11th batsman in IPL history to get past 400 runs against RR. He can get past the tally of Gautam Gambhir (423) and Shaun Marsh (409). Rahul also needs three sixes to go past Virender Sehwag's overall tally of 106. Samson needs 36 runs to surpass Murali Vijay's IPL tally of 2,619.

Information Star performers for Punjab against RR