The 14th edition of IPL is set to kick-off on April 9. Unlike most seasons, Chennai Super Kings won't be featuring in the opener this time. They failed to make the playoffs in 2020, the first such instance since 2008. Skipper MS Dhoni will aim to make the "process" right in order to stage a turnaround. Here are his stats in the IPL.

Career How has Dhoni fared in the IPL?

Till date, Dhoni remains the most experienced player in the IPL in terms of matches. He is the only cricketer apart from Rohit Sharma to play 200 or more IPL matches. He has amassed 4,632 runs from 204 matches, and averages over 40 (40.99). He owns 23 half-centuries with a career-best score of 84*. Dhoni has most IPL sixes (216) by an Indian player.

Stats A look at his captaincy stats over the years

Thala Dhoni is the most successful captain in the IPL in terms of victories. He has registered most number of wins by an IPL captain (110 in 188 matches) with a win percentage of 58.82. Dhoni has led the CSK to three IPL titles (2010, 2011 and 2018). He is one of the only two captains besides Rohit to have defended the IPL title.

Do you know? Dhoni has won over 100 matches for CSK alone

Dhoni has captained a total of two franchises in the IPL (CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants). He has won over 100 matches (105) for the Yellow Army, having led them in 174 games. Meanwhile, the RPS won five out of 14 matches under Dhoni.

Records IPL 2021: Records which Dhoni can break this season