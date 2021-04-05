Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 05:10 pm

The powerplay overs in T20 cricket are crucial to how a team gets about its game.' With just two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle, it's a key factor for both teams to go about their plans well. In the upcoming 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, several players can make their presence felt in powerplay overs. We decode the stars.

Boult Boult can help MI do well with the ball

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult claimed a total of 25 wickets in the IPL 2020 season. The left-arm pacer was crucial for the champions in the PP overs. As per Cricketpedia, Kiwi international picked up 16 wickets in 15 matches during the PP overs at 15.13. Overall in the IPL, Boult has claimed 25 wickets in PP overs. His presence will be immense.

Archer Archer averaged just 11.30 in PP overs last season

As per reports, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer is likely to miss the first four games as he is recovering from injury. The English international claimed 20 wickets in IPL 2020 at 18.25. Archer's contribution in the PP overs was crucial. He took 10 wickets at just 11.30. Overall, Archer has 17 wickets in 35 matches during PP overs.

KL Rahul Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul boasts of a terrific record

Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul won the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2020. He accumulated 670 runs at an average of 55.83. Notably, Rahul was important in the powerplay overs, scoring 304 runs at an average of 152.00. Overall, Rahul has smashed 1,132 runs in PP overs at 62.89. He can be a major asset for Punjab this season as well.

Warner Consistent Warner can be influential once again