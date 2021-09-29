RR vs RCB: Sanju Samson's performance against Yuzvendra Chahal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 07:12 pm

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RR skipper Sanju Samson will be aiming to build on his current form by scoring crucial runs against a solid RCB unit. On the other hand, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can be pivotal in applying the brakes. We decode Samson's performance against Chahal.

Samson IPL

Samson's IPL numbers and performance against RCB

Against the RCB, the aggressive Samson has aggregated 280 runs including 17 fours and 19 sixes off 196 balls in 15 matches. He has clocked a strike rate of 142.86. Overall in the IPL, the RR batsman has scored 3,017 run in 118 games and has an average of 29.87.

Information

Samson's performance against Chahal in the IPL

As per Cricketpedia, Samson has managed to score 33 runs off 37 balls by RCB's wrist-spinner Chahal. The latter has dismissed Samson on five occasions. Samson has struggled big time against Chahal and we expect a keen contest once again.

Information

Chahal's IPL tally and performance against RR

Chahal has bowled well against RR in the IPL. In 11 matches against Rajasthan, the right-arm spinner has taken 16 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/24. In 109 matches, Chahal has claimed 130 scalps at 22.86.

Information

Their performances in IPL 2021

In the IPL 2021 season, Samson has accumulated 433 runs from 10 matches at 54.12. He has scored one century. He has a strike rate of 141.96. Meanwhile, Chahal has claimed nine wickets at 27.77. He has a sound economy rate of 7.57.