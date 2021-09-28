IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Match preview, stats and more

Sep 28, 2021

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore to lock horns in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off in the 43rd match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. RCB recently handed defending champions Mumbai Indians a massive defeat. They are in the top three with 12 points. Meanwhile, RR require a win to resurrect. They are coming off defeats against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface on this venue has offered assistance to fast bowlers so far. Meanwhile, the batters also cash in after getting settled. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

RCB have performed slightly better than RR in the IPL head-to-head meetings. In 22 matches between the two sides, RCB have managed to win 11 with a win percentage of 50. On the other hand, RR have earned 10 victories against RCB with a win percentage of 45.45. Notably, RCB have won three of the last five matches against RR.

RCB

Kyle Jamieson could be benched

RCB worked as a unit in their previous match against Mumbai Indians. Harshal Patel took a historic hat-trick, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell scalped regular wickets. However, the off-color Kyle Jamieson could be replaced with Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera. Probable XI: Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chameera.

RR

Will Kartik Tyagi recover in time?

RR made three changes in their previous game. Jaydev Unadkat replaced the injured Kartik Tyagi. Meanwhile, Chris Morris and Evin Lewis returned in place of David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi. It remains to be seen if Tyagi recovers in time. Probable XI: Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Unadkat/Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Performers

Here are the top performers

AB de Villiers is the leading run-scorer against RR. He has racked up 648 runs from 20 games at a strike-rate of 146.61. On the bowling front, Chahal has taken 16 wickets with a best haul of 3/24 against them. Against RCB, Samson owns 280 runs at a strike-rate of 142.85, while Shreyas Gopal has scalped 14 wickets with a best haul of 4/16.