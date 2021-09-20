IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: Here is the match preview

Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match

The 32nd match of the IPL 2021 will see Punjab Kings taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have had a wavered campaign so far. Punjab occupy the sixth spot on the points table with just three wins. Rajasthan are just above them with as many wins. Here is the preview of the impending game.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and TV listing

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. In the previous game here (CSK vs MI), the surface had a tinge of grass. Considering the same, the pacers would eye wickets in the powerplay. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

The Royals are ahead in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams. In 22 meetings, RR have won 12 games with a win percentage of 54.55. Meanwhile, Punjab have pocketed 10 victories. Earlier this season, they defeated Rajasthan by four runs. However, Sanju Samson stole the show with his magnificent hundred. Notably, Punjab have won four of the last seven encounters against Rajasthan.

Punjab

Skipper KL Rahul returns

The return of skipper KL Rahul will be a massive boost for Punjab. He was diagnosed with acute appendicitis earlier this year. Besides, Punjab have the services of fast bowler Nathan Ellis, leg-spinner Adil Rashid, and batsman Aiden Markram. Probable XI: Rahul (captain, wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan

Plenty of new faces for Rajasthan

Rajasthan will have to operate without Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Andrew Tye for the remaining season. They have Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Glenn Phillips as replacements. Lewis is expected to open against Punjab. Probable XI: Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samson (captain, wicketkeeper), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Gayle has amassed 539 runs from 17 games at a strike rate of 134.75 against RR. In the bowling segment, Shami has scalped 9 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/53. Against PBKS, Samson has smashed 631 runs at a strike-rate of 142.43, while Morris has accounted for 15 wickets with the best match haul of 3/23.

Recap

Recap: What happened in the last encounter?

The previous encounter between RR and PBKS turned out to be a high-scoring thriller. Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul wreaked havoc as Punjab posted a mammoth 221/6. Samson's record-breaking knock couldn't help Rajasthan Royals chase the total in the final over. He played a captain's knock in the run-chase, having slammed his third hundred in the tournament (119).