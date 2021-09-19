Premier League, Chelsea thrash Tottenham 3-0: Records broken

Chelsea produced a brilliant second-half display to beat Tottenham 3-0 in gameweek 5 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The win helps Chelsea maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they have 13 points alongside Liverpool and Manchester United. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea maintained their supremacy by clinching another clean sheet. Here we present the key details.

How did the match pan out?

It was an even first half in north London as the visitors took charge of the game when Thiago Silva headed Marcos Alonso's corner beyond Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris after the break. N'Golo Kante, who came on as a second half-time substitute for Mason Mount, doubled Chelsea's lead with a long-range strike. Antoine Rudiger added the third, dispatching Timo Werner's cut-back in stoppage time.

Second successive 3-0 defeat for Spurs in the PL

As per Opta, Tottenham have lost consecutive Premier League matches by a 3+ goal margin for the first time since their opening two games of the 2011-12 campaign (0-3 vs Man United and 1-5 vs Manchester City). Prior to this defeat, Tottenham had lost 0-3 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Tottenham have nine points from five matches and are placed seventh.

Kane's struggle continues this season in the Premier League

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has failed to score in his first four Premier League appearances of a season for the first time since 2015-16. He has attempted just four shots in this current campaign.

Records scripted by Silva and Kante

Aged 36 years and 362 days, Brazilian defender Silva has become the second-oldest Chelsea player to score in the Premier League. He is only behind Didier Drogba, who scored against Leicester City aged 37 years and 49 days in April 2015. Meanwhile, Kante has scored his first goal in 49 Premier League appearances, last netting against Manchester City in November 2019.

Chelsea's defensive unit needs to be praised

Chelsea have conceded only one goal this season in the Premier League after five matches. They share the record with Manchester City and Liverpool. Chelsea have kept more clean sheets (15) than they have conceded goals (14) in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel.