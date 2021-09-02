Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Ali Daei to script international scoring record

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 01:06 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two goals against the Republic of Ireland

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new record in international men's football. The veteran forward, who re-joined Manchester United after 12 years this summer, scored two goals for his nation in the dying minutes against the Republic of Ireland. Ronaldo helped Portugal win 2-1 in a crucial World Cup qualifying match. Portugal top Group A after sealing a third victory. Here's more.

Record

Ronaldo steers clear of Ali Daei

With his two goals, Ronaldo is now the highest scorer in men's international football. He was tied with Iran's Ali Daei on 109 international goals but has now steered clear (111). Ronaldo scored two late headers for Portugal after having earlier missed a penalty. Daei scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006. Ronaldo equaled Daei's record at the Euro 2020 this year.

Reaction

I am so happy, says Ronaldo after Portugal's victory

Ronaldo said he is happy not just for breaking Daei's record but also for the special moment Portugal enjoyed. "I'm so happy, not only because I beat the record, but for the special moment that we had," he told RTE. "Two goals at the end of the game. I have to appreciate what the team did, we believed until the end. I'm so glad."

Numbers

Decoding the international goals of Ronaldo for Portugal

Ronaldo now has 33 goals at World Cup Qualifiers. Apart from this, Ronaldo's tally reads European Championship qualifiers: 31, international friendlies: 19, European Championships: 14, FIFA World Cup: 7, UEFA Nations League: 5, Confederations Cup: 2. As per the BBC, 91 of his goals have been inside the box with 20 from outside. He has scored 14 penalties and nine free-kicks.

Greatest

Is Ronaldo the greatest of all-time?

CR7 is already the top scorer (134) in club football's top tournament, the Champions League, a trophy he has won five times. The former Real Madrid and Juventus ace is also the top scorer in European Championship history (14) and in Euros and World Cups combined (21). Recently, he won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 with five goals in four games.

Do you know?

Unique feat for Ronaldo

As per Sky Sports, Ronaldo's first 50 international goals came in 114 appearances, but since then he has hit 61 in 66. He has scored in almost every game. Meanwhile, the legendary Daei took 149 games to reach the previous record of 109.

Twitter Post

Ronaldo gets to 111 goals in 180 matches