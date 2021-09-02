US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev advance to third round

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of 2021 US Open with a straight-set victory over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The Greek player won 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-0 after two hours and 41 minutes. Tsitsipas earlier beat former world number one Andy Murray in a tense first round. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev humbled Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Tsitsipas hasn't gone past the third round at US Open

Tsitsipas has entered the third round at the US Open for the second consecutive year. Notably, he has never gone past this stage in the tournament. His best run at a Grand Slam came at the French Open earlier this year. He reached his maiden Slam final after defeating Alexander Zverev. He had become the first Greek player to qualify for a major final.

50th win for Tsitsipas this season

Tsitsipas has the most tour-level wins in the 2021 season (50). He reached the semi-finals in Toronto and Cincinnati this month. He won two titles en route to the Toronto semi-finals (Lyon Open and Monte-Carlo). By winning Monte-Carlo, he won his first Masters 1000 title. The Greek star was also the finalist in Barcelona (lost to Rafael Nadal) and Acapulco (lost to Zverev).

Tsitsipas struck 27 aces in the match

Tsitsipas dictated play right from the start. He dominated Mannarino even though his flat ground-strokes posed a threat. The first two sets remained one-sided as Tsitsipas won 6-3 and 6-4. However, Mannarino made a comeback by winning the tie-break. The Greek player then took a bagel to finish the match in style. Tsitsipas struck a career-best 27 aces in the match.

Medvedev defeats Koepfer in straight sets

Russia's Daniil Medvedev continued his terrific form on hard court with another US Open win. The world number two outclassed Germany's Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Medvedev has reached the third round at the US Open for a fourth straight year. He finished as the runner-up of US Open in 2019. Medvedev earlier recorded his 200th match win after his first-round victory over Richard Gasquet.

Medvedev is 42-10 in the season

Medvedev has a win-loss record of 42-10 in the ongoing season. Before losing the Cincinnati Open semis, he won the first fourth Masters 1000 title of his career (Toronto). Since the conclusion of Wimbledon, Medvedev has registered a match record of 13-2.

A look at other notable results (men's)

Among others, Diego Schwartzman claimed a stunning 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson. Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe breezed past Guido Pella, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5, thereby proceeding to the third round. Andrey Rublev defeated Pedro Martínez 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. The likes of Daniel Evans, Carlos Alcaraz, and Peter Gojowczyk also won their second-round clashes.