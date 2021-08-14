Premier League 2021-22: Rampant Chelsea thrash Crystal Palace

A rampant Chelsea side overcame Crystal Palace 3-0 at home to get off to a winning start in the 2021-22 edition of the Premier League. Goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, and Trevoh Chalobah saw the Blues get all three points against the Eagles. Chelsea maintained their defensive brilliance under manager Thomas Tuchel. Here we present the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

Chelsea applied pressure from the beginning as Palace were struggling. It was one-way traffic in the first 20 minutes and Chelsea were rewarded in the 27th when Alonso curled in a terrific free-kick. In the 40th minute, Mount's low shot was saved by Vicente Guaita but Pulisic was alive to the loose ball and scored. Chalobah's brilliant strike handed Chelsea their third goal.

Notable records for Chelsea's scorers against Palace

At 22 years and 40 days, Chalobah is the second-youngest player to score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea. The youngest player is Paul Hughes, who score in January 1997 (20yy 274d). Pulisic netted his fifth goal against Palace in five appearances. Alonso's strike was Chelsea's 50th direct free-kick goal in PL history, with only Manchester United (64) scoring more in the competition.

Alonso's consistency needs to be lauded

Chelsea left-back Alonso has scored a goal in every season he has played for Chelsea in the Premier League. 2016-17: 31 games, 6 goals 2017-18: 33 games, 7 goals 2018-19: 31 games, 2 goals 2019-20: 18 games, 4 goals 2020-21: 13 games, 2 goals 2021-22: 1 game, 1 goal