England vs India: Joe Root slams his 22nd Test century

England captain Joe Root has smashed his 22nd century in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India at Lord's. This is the second consecutive Test ton for Root in the five-match series. The English skipper had smashed 109 in the second innings of the series opener that ended in a draw. Here's more.

Root steadied the ship for England

Root raced to his 22nd Test hundred in the first innings. Once again, he steadied the ship for England, who were reduced to 23/2 yesterday. Root shared an 85-run stand with Rory Burns before adding over 100 runs with Jonny Bairstow.

Most Test runs in 2021

Root is presently the only batsman to score 1,000 or more runs in Test cricket in 2021. He also has the most Test hundreds (5) this year. Earlier in the Lord's Test, Root surpassed former England legend, Graham Gooch (8,900), in terms of Test runs. He is now England's second-highest scorer and is only behind former skipper Alastair Cook (12,472).