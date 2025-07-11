Radhika Yadav's music video, which may have triggered murder, emerges
What's the story
The shocking murder of national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav by her father, Deepak, has left the sports community in shock. The Gurugram police have revealed that a long-standing dispute over the tennis academy she was running was the main reason for the tragedy. Amid the probe into the tennis player's murder, a music video featuring Radhika has surfaced, adding another angle to the murder mystery.
Video controversy
'Karwaan' music video major point of contention between Radhika, Deepak
The music video, Karwaan, was released a year ago by artist INAAM under the LLF Records label. Produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, it features Radhika in romantic scenes with INAAM. Reports suggest that Deepak was already unhappy with his daughter over her social media presence and even asked her to delete the reels.
Rising tensions
Deepak uncomfortable with Radhika's growing independence
Along with the reels, Deepak was also uncomfortable with Radhika running her tennis academy and her growing independence. He saw his daughter's rising public profile as a challenge to his authority. The final confrontation between them occurred on Thursday morning when Deepak allegedly shot Radhika three times in their Sector 57 home kitchen while she was preparing food for her mother.
Motive revealed
What the police have said
Deepak, who has since been arrested, confessed to killing his daughter because he was humiliated by villagers for living off her earnings. He said this fueled his anger. "When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character," Deepak told the police. Radhika's mother initially refused to give a statement to the police.
Career highlights
Radhika represented India in doubles at ITF event
However, she later told them that she had fever and was sleeping in her bed when she heard a sound like a "pressure cooker blast." She further stated that Radhika never brought shame to the family. Radhika, a Scottish High International School graduate, had represented India in doubles and achieved a career-high ITF ranking of 113. After an injury cut short her playing career two years ago, she turned to coaching and started her own academy to train young players.