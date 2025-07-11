Radhika Yadav's music video, which may have triggered murder, emerges 

The shocking murder of national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav by her father, Deepak, has left the sports community in shock. The Gurugram police have revealed that a long-standing dispute over the tennis academy she was running was the main reason for the tragedy. Amid the probe into the tennis player's murder, a music video featuring Radhika has surfaced, adding another angle to the murder mystery.

Video controversy 'Karwaan' music video major point of contention between Radhika, Deepak The music video, Karwaan, was released a year ago by artist INAAM under the LLF Records label. Produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, it features Radhika in romantic scenes with INAAM. Reports suggest that Deepak was already unhappy with his daughter over her social media presence and even asked her to delete the reels.

Rising tensions Deepak uncomfortable with Radhika's growing independence Along with the reels, Deepak was also uncomfortable with Radhika running her tennis academy and her growing independence. He saw his daughter's rising public profile as a challenge to his authority. The final confrontation between them occurred on Thursday morning when Deepak allegedly shot Radhika three times in their Sector 57 home kitchen while she was preparing food for her mother.

Motive revealed What the police have said Deepak, who has since been arrested, confessed to killing his daughter because he was humiliated by villagers for living off her earnings. He said this fueled his anger. "When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character," Deepak told the police. Radhika's mother initially refused to give a statement to the police.