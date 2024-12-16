Summarize Simplifying... In short Nikita Singhania, accused of harassment by Subhash, was traced and arrested in Gurugram due to an accidental phone call.

Subhash's family, who found a suicide note and video accusing the Singhania family of extortion, is now seeking custody of his son.

Amidst allegations and denials, the case continues to unfold, with Nikita's uncle, another accused, still at large.

Three people were arrested in connection with the case

How a phone call gave away Nikita Singhania's hiding spot

What's the story Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of Bengaluru-based IT professional Atul Subhash, was arrested in Gurugram on Saturday in connection with his suicide. She had disappeared after Subhash's brother filed a complaint against her and her family members, and the police served a notice to her family, asking them to appear for questioning. Since then, she changed her locations every day, made phone calls only on WhatsApp, and tried to acquire anticipatory bail.

Arrest details

Singhania family's arrest and transit to Bengaluru

However, Nikita was eventually traced to Gurugram, IANS reported, citing sources. Nikita had moved to a PG in Gurugram, while her mother and brother hid in Jhusi, Uttar Pradesh. Throughout this time, they all spoke with relatives via WhatsApp calls. But Nikita made one phone call to a close relative, which she appears to have done by accident. According to the news agency sources, police traced down the tower and arrived at the PG lodging in Rail Vihar, Gurugram.

Ongoing investigation

Singhania denies allegations, Subhash's family seeks child custody

She was then arrested and asked to phone her mother. When Nisha received the call, police traced the call to Jhusi town and arrested them. They have now been remanded in judicial custody for two weeks. Sushil Singhania, Nikita's uncle and the fourth accused, is currently on the run. On their arrival in Bengaluru, they were medically examined before being produced before a magistrate. During police interrogation, Nikita denied harassing Subhash and alleged she was the one harassed by him.

Accusations surfaced

Subhash's suicide note accuses Singhania family of harassment

Meanwhile, Subhash's family is seeking custody of his son and has raised concerns about judicial corruption in their case. Subhash had left behind a 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, accusing Nikita and her family of harassment and extortion. He alleged that they filed false cases against him to demand ₹3 crore for settlement and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to his son.