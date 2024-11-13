Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's film 'Kanguva' is making waves with its advance booking, raking in a whopping ₹10.14cr.

The Tamil 3D version is leading the charge, followed by the Tamil 2D, Hindi, and Telugu versions.

'Kanguva' advance booking is massive; Suriya's film earns ₹10.14cr

What's the story The much-awaited film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring the likes of Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu is poised to take a solid opening at the box office. The advance booking report for the opening day looks promising. As per Wednesday's figures, the film has already earned ₹5.25cr from 2,85,412 tickets sold in 8,970 shows in India (excluding block seats). Including the block seats takes the haul to ₹10.14cr!

'Kanguva' advance booking report: Language-wise breakdown

The Tamil 3D version of Kanguva has grossed ₹3.1cr from 1,54,234 tickets sold across 2,901 shows. The Tamil 2D format closely follows, earning ₹75L from 43,937 tickets sold in 1091 shows. The Hindi and Telugu versions have also contributed to the film's earnings with the former's 3D format grossing ₹23L from 8,349 tickets sold across 2,012 shows and the latter's 2D version earning ₹62L from a whopping sale of 46,682 tickets over just 893 shows!

'Kanguva' advance booking report: State-wise performance

In state-wise performance, Tamil Nadu tops the list with a gross of ₹2.37cr from 1,243 shows. Andhra Pradesh is not far behind with ₹59.58L earned, while Karnataka has grossed ₹48.24L. Kerala and Maharashtra have also added to the earnings with respective grosses of ₹94.02L and ₹9.39L. The film is also doing well in Telangana.

'Kanguva' advance booking report: Performance in major regions

In key territories, the Tamil 2D version of Kanguva is doing well in Bengaluru with a gross of ₹25.46L. The Tamil 3D format is doing well in Kochi, grossing ₹14.6L from 158 shows. The Hindi 3D version grossed ₹6.91L in Delhi NCR, which was its biggest haul.