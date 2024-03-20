Next Article

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were seen together in 'Baaghi 2'

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's 'Hero No. 1' is still on: Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:15 pm Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Rumors claiming that Hero No. 1, featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, has been shelved were doing the rounds lately. However, bringing much joy to the fans, the film's director has rejected all such speculations. Director Jagan Shakti has confirmed to the Times of India that the movie is still on the cards. It will mark Shroff and Patani's reunion since their last hit, Baaghi 2, in 2018.

Going on the floors

Filming is expected to begin in July

Shakti has announced that filming for Hero No. 1 will begin in July this year. The initial plan was to start production in January, but due to Shroff's other work commitments, the project was pushed. Despite the delay, Shakti reassured fans that the movie is definitely going ahead and has not been canceled as previously rumored.

The previous female lead

Patani replaced Sara Ali Khan in 'Hero No. 1'

Sara Ali Khan was initially cast opposite Shroff in Hero No. 1. However, due to scheduling clashes, the role eventually fell to Patani's kitty. In an interview with the Times of India, the film's director stated that Patani is perfectly suited for action roles and is an ideal fit for this film. He also confirmed that Khan had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

On the work front

Upcoming projects for Shroff and Patani

Besides Hero No. 1, Shroff will be seen in the upcoming action-packed thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is scheduled for an Eid 2024 release on April 10. Following this, Shroff will star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. On the other hand, Patani will be seen opposite Suriya in Siva's Kanguva.

Blast from the past

Rumors related to their relationship status

Shroff and Patani enjoy a huge fan following on social media. The two actors were rumored to be in a relationship. Though they never officially confirmed their relationship, they reportedly parted ways in 2022. According to reports, Shroff is now dating creative producer Deesha Dhanuka, and Patani is involved romantically with Serbian model Aleksandar Alex Ilic.