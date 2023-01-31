Entertainment

K-pop star Jackson Wang explores Mumbai, expresses love for India

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 31, 2023

K-pop star Jackson Wang met actors Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani

K-pop boy band GOT7 member Jackson Wang surely enjoyed his first trip to India, as much his fans enjoyed his performance at the Lollapalooza in Mumbai over the weekend. The singer had stayed back a day extra after his performance to make the most of his trip and explore the city. Later, he shared glimpses of an exciting day out on his social media.

K-pop idol Wang made his first India visit to perform at the music festival, and ever since the lineup for Day 2 was announced, fans were waiting eagerly for his smashing performance.

The wait was totally worth it, as the singer displayed his stellar skills by performing some hit songs like Cruel, 100 Ways, and Go Ghost.

Wang chilled with Disha Patani, strolled the streets of Mumbai

The videos that surfaced online gave us a glimpse into a fun outing of Wang. The singer was joined by the Bollywood actor Disha Patani, and both of them strolled the streets of Mumbai, like no one's watching, and we simply loved it! Together they visited the Gateway of India, rode a buggy in South Mumbai, and greeted people on the road!

Wang met Hrithik Roshan, shared picture-perfect moments!

The K-pop sensation stopped at nothing, and seemed to have had a ball! Post the music festival, Wang met actor Hrithik Roshan, and his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie, and they spent an evening together. Both Rakesh and Pinkie dropped images from the evening on social media, and called it "an unforgettable evening." Jackson posted a video that included all these memorable moments.

'I hope to come back more often…'

Wang took to Twitter to share the videos and the pictures, and he wrote, "Always wanted to visit. Finally...Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture." "Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often."

#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023



Always wanted to visit. Finally..

Amazing experience with all of u since the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture.

Such an honor.

I hope I get to come back more often.#LollaIndia#jacksonwang pic.twitter.com/Zf1TYAoOSU — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) January 31, 2023

Know more about the music festival Lollapalooza

Wang visited India to perform at the annual American music festival Lollapalooza, which marked its debut in India, the first-ever edition in Asia, on Saturday. The two-day event held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse witnessed a footfall of over 60,000 music lovers. The festival featured over 40 artists, and the highlight of the festival was the performances of musicians AP Dhillon, Wang, and Imagine Dragons.