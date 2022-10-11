Entertainment

BTS's J-Hope reacts to Crush's statement after racist allegations

BTS's J-Hope reacts to Crush's statement after racist allegations

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 11, 2022, 04:53 pm 2 min read

J-Hope liked Crush's Instagram post where he had issued his apology

Recently, South Korean musician Crush faced backlash from fans across the world for allegedly being racist. Following the allegations, the star issued an apology on Instagram, to which BTS member J-Hope reacted by liking the post. Now, the internet is divided on his reaction. While some called the gesture unacceptable, others have come out in support of him.

Context Why does this story matter?

The whole incident started when a clip of Crush surfaced online.

The video featured the South Korean rapper extending his hand toward a fan at a concert and then withdrawing it.

It was alleged that Crush withdrew his hand after noticing that the said fan was a person of color.

To clear the air, Crush immediately responded saying that he was not being racist.

Details It was a precaution to keep the audience contained: Crush

Crush's note read, "I had to refrain from giving out high-fives with the fans in particular sections as a safety precaution." "Fans were getting too close to the fences, holding up the audience section. I saw that those in the front row were getting pushed against the fence so I made a quick judgment not to approach for the safety of fans," he added.

Quote 'I love each and every one of my fans'

The said incident happened at Someday Pleroma Festival on Monday where Crush performed. In his statement, the artist further added, "I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding that my actions may have caused." Reinforcing his love and respect for his fans, he wrote, "I love each and every one of my fans, and I would never discriminate nor favor anyone."

Instagram Post Read the full post here

Instagram post A post shared by crush9244 on October 11, 2022 at 4:42 pm IST

Update How did fans react to J-Hope's reaction?

But fans did not seem to be convinced by the explanation given by Crush. Furthermore, some started expressing their disappointment after seeing that the post had been liked by J-Hope. But the ARMYs quickly came to J-Hope's defense claiming that others were simply waiting for a chance to find faults. To note, J-Hope and Crush recently collaborated on a song titled Rush Hour.